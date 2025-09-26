EdgeRock Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Glj Research started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

