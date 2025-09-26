Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $199.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.81.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

