Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Strong-Buy at KGI Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KGI Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $156.83 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a market cap of $175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,308 shares of company stock worth $19,804,967 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

