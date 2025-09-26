SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $344.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $348.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.22. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

