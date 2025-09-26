Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,665 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

