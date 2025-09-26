Castleview Partners LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $13,073,594. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

