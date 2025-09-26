AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $557,000. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:AZO opened at $4,131.49 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,980.10 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,069.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,812.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,538.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

