Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $345.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.96 and its 200 day moving average is $361.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

