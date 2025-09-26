Maridea Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3%

Walmart stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,594. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.