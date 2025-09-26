Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to “Strong Sell” at Rothschild Redb

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $291.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $827.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

