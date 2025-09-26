AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $202.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

