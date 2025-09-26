PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.
PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6%
PepsiCo stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
