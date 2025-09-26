Falcon Wealth Planning Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $585.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.31. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

