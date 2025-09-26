Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,248 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

