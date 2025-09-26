Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $493.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

