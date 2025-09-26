MKT Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 365 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,349 shares of company stock valued at $21,372,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $567.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $512.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

