Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 126 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,503,787,000 after purchasing an additional 365,537 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Price Performance
Mastercard stock opened at $567.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $512.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,349 shares of company stock valued at $21,372,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.