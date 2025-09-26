Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2%

BX opened at $175.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

