LeConte Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

XOM stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $493.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

