Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,584 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $164.16 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

