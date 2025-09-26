Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $344.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $348.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

