The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,035 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 3.7% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $579,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

