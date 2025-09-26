MKT Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $207.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.39 and its 200-day moving average is $217.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

