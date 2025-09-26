MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Oracle by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE ORCL opened at $291.28 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $827.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

