Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 105,631 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

