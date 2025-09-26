American National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.5% of American National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,538.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $4,131.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,980.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,069.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,812.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $51.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.