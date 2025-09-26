Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

NYSE:WM opened at $217.24 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average of $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

