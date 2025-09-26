Traveka Wealth LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Traveka Wealth LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.