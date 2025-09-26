Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Trimmed by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $160.74. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

