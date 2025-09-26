Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $245.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.46.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.90.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

