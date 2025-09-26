AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $160,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 51.3% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 308,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 256,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 380,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

