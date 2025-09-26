AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

