Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $9,369,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

