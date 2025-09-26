Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Position Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 1,886.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

