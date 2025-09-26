Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 443 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total value of $5,730,672.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 399,116 shares in the company, valued at $197,837,810.04. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,066 shares of company stock valued at $60,934,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $473.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.55, a PEG ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.66. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $272.67 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.