Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

