Motive Wealth Advisors Has $437,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.65 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $493.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

