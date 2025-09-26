Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

