Steph & Co. Sells 326 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Steph & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

