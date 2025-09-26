Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,948 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $42.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

