Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 312,940 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,940 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $88,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.