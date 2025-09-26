404 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.5%

GEV stock opened at $606.80 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.07 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Mizuho lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

