ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 2.2% of Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of ASML by 91.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $949.55 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $977.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $741.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $373.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

