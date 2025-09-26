Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,451 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.