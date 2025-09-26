Old North State Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Old North State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 78,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,397,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,740 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AT&T by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,431 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

