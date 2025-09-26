Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $297,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $606.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.07 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

