Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $484.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.53. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

