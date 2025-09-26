Fischer Financial Services Inc. Sells 242 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fischer Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 38,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $407.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.