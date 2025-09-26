Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,259 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 49,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 90.9% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $1,790,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

