Owen LaRue LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.0% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WMT opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $13,073,594. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

